Home  » Cricket » WTC 2025 Final: India Needs Pakistan's Help

WTC 2025 Final: India Needs Pakistan's Help

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 09, 2024 17:51 IST
Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI
 

South Africa climbed to the top of the World Test Championship standings with a hard earned 109 run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Gqeberha on Monday.

Australia briefly topped the table after outclassing India in the Adelaide Test on Sunday by 10 wickets but their reign at the top lasted just over a day.

India, South Africa and Australia are the only three teams in contention for the WTC 2025 final at Lord's next year.

South Africa's 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka has complicated India's chances as they seek to advance to their third consecutive WTC final.

To qualify outright for the final, India must win all three remaining Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Defending champions Australia are well placed to finish among the top two. Even if their five Test series against India ends in a 2-2 draw, they could still qualify when they travel to Sri Lanka for a two Test series next year.

South Africa, who have six of their 10 matches played in this cycle, are the firm favourites to make it to the WTC final. If they register another 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan, they will seal their place in the final at Lord's.

For India, their qualification hopes may need some help from Pakistan. If Pakistan can either draw or win both Tests in South Africa, it will significantly boost India's chances, even if they manage a 2-2 draw in their current Test series against Australia.

REDIFF CRICKET
