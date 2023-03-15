News
From Dharavi to WPL: Simran's incredible journey!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 15, 2023 14:15 IST
IMAGE: UP Warriorz Simran Shaikh has become a regular in the UP Warriorz playing XI in the inaugural season of the WPL. Photograph: BCCI

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League has enthralled its audience with thrilling cricketing action. After the Indian Premier League got underway in 2008, the wait has been long for the women’s league to finally kick off.

As the saying goes, better late than never, and the maiden season has not disappointed so far.

The league is a big platform for players to make their mark, and UP Warriorz Simran Shaikh is one such example of the big opportunity the league provides.

 

The 21-year-old middle-order batters journey hasn’t been a bed of roses. Simran left her studies after class 10 to pursue cricket. Overcoming the several obstacles in our path, the youngster has become a regular in the Warriorz playing XI.

Shaikh hails from Dharavi, one of the world’s biggest slums. Giving a glimpse into the early days, Shaikh’s father opened up about how the people who used to scold her for playing in the park are now her fans.

Speaking to ANI, Simran’s father Jahid Ali said, “When my daughter was small she was interested in playing cricket. Whenever she used to play cricket on the ground a lot of people used to scold her and say a lot of things.

“But my daughter ignored all the noises. She focused on cricket and continued to move forward,” added Ali.

Cricket is competitive and finding a place is tough. Ali himself revealed how he didn’t believe that Simran would play at such a level.

“No, I don’t think that. We are poor people and at that time we were not in a condition to help our daughter. But with God’s grace, she was able to move forward. I just want to say that the respect we get today is because of our daughter’s skill, hard work and God’s grace. A lot of people have supported us,” Ali told ANI.

Simran’s mother Akhtari Bano echoed her husband’s thoughts as she told ANI, “We didn’t believe that she would go on to play forward. I thank the coach as well as God who supported our daughter and us during hard times.”

The proud mother further stated, “Earlier she was known by our name but now people recognise us because of Simran. This is a proud moment for me.”

Talking about the family’s emotions when the youngster was picked up UP in the auction, Bano said not only the family but the society also celebrated. “We switched on the television at 2pm and we were waiting for her name to come up.

“She was anxious the whole time. But then her name suddenly came up and my family and even the whole society jumped in excitement,” stated Simran’s mother.

Simran has played in four matches so far in the WPL. The Warriorz have had a mixed season so far, having won two and lost two matches. UP will next take on struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium.

