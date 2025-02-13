WPL: Sisodia, Parween called up as injury replacements

IMAGE: Parunika Sisodia and Nuzhat Parween Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians and RCB/X

Mumbai Indians have picked Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for an injured all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar for the Women's Premier League, the franchise said on Thursday.

Vastrakar was ruled out of the third edition of the WPL due to an injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, opted for keeper-batter Nuzhat Parween as replacement for injured wrist spinner Asha Sobhana.

Parween, the wicketkeeper from Railways has represented India in 5 T20Is and will join RCB for her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Parunika, who was picked by the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the league, will now feature in the Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2025.

The left-arm spinner pitched in with crucial breakthroughs during the recently concluded ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the semi-final against England. She joins MI for Rs 10 lakh.

The WPL starts on Friday with defending champions RCB taking on Gujarat Giants in Vadodara.