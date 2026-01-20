WPL: Sciver-Brunt blinder carries MI to 154 vs DC

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt (66 not out of 45 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41 off 33 balls) top-scored as Mumbai Indians managed 154-5 in their Women's Premier League match against Delhi Capitals, in Vadodara, on Tuesday. Photograph: WPL/X

Mumbai Indians' struggles in the Powerplay continued before Nat Sciver-Brunt played another blinder to take her team to 154-5 against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, in Vadodara, on Tuesday.

Despite Hayley Mathews' return from injury, Mumbai Indians have not been able to get going in the Powerplay. It was no different on Tuesday as the West Indian and her opening partner Sajeevan Sajana fell cheaply, both seeing their stumps disturbed.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp was accurate as ever and ended up just conceding eight runs in four overs besides castling Matthews.

The onus was again on the seasoned duo of Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (41 off 33) to steer the team to a competitive total.

IMAGE: Shree Charani was the pick of DC bowlers, claiming 3/33. Photograph: WPL/X

Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 66 not out off 45 balls in a fluent knock including two sixes and six fours. It was her third fifty plus score of the season.

Besides the Sciver-Brunt show, the batting performance once again left a lot to be desired.

With just one win in four games, Delhi Capitals are desperate to turn their campaign around.

It was only the second game of the season at this venue with batting conditions proving to be more challenging compared to Navi Mumbai.