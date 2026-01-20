HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Google Gemini bags AI sponsorship deal for IPL

Source: PTI
January 20, 2026 18:36 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli poses with the IPL trophy after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the 2025 edition. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BCCI has secured a lucrative Rs 270 crore (Rs 2,700 million) sponsorship deal from Google's AI platform Gemini ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gemini's rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of ongoing Women's Premier League.

"The deal is for three years and reinforces IPL's global appeal," a BCCI official said.

The BCCI had to look for a new jersey sponsor last year when the Indian government banned real money gaming platforms like Dream11. Eventually, Apollo Tyres replaced Dream11 as the jersey sponsor, securing the rights for Rs 579 crore (Rs 5,790 million).

Tata Group holds the title sponsorship rights for the IPL, the world's biggest T20 league.

The latest sponsorship involving Gemini indicates the growing interest of AI platforms in Indian cricket.

 

Back in November when the ChatGPT's association with WPL was announced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had spoken about the significance of the partnership.

"From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women's cricket,” he had said.

The IPL 2026 will be played from March 26 to May 31.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
