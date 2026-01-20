HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ausssie Malajczuk smashes 51-ball century vs Japan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
January 20, 2026 21:25 IST

Will Malajczuk

IMAGE: Will Malajczuk's stellar knock included a flurry of 12 boundaries and five towering sixes. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Australia's left-handed batter Will Malajczuk smashed the fastest century in the history of the ICC U-19 World Cup, off just 51 balls, to steer Australia to a convincing eight-wicket victory over Japan in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday.

He broke the record set by Pakistan's Qasim Akram (62 balls) against Sri Lanka in 2022. India's Raj Angad Bawa is third on the list (69 balls) which came against Uganda in 2022.

Chasing 202, the opener scored half of his team's runs with a stunning 102 off 55 balls to secure Australia's second win of their title defence and a place in the Super Sixes.

Having won the toss, Japan elected to bat and were led by the in-form Hugo Tani-Kelly, as he and Nihar Parmar added 58 for the second wicket before the latter was run out for 33.

Tani-Kelly, who made a century against Sri Lanka in his side's opener, batted through the rest of the innings for a knock of 79 not out from 135 balls.

Naden Cooray made inroads in the Japanese batting lineup to finish with three for 31 from 10 overs.

 

Japan made 201 for eight from their 50 overs, and Australia made a quick start in the chase as Malajczuk and Nitesh Samuel put on a 135-run partnership for the first wicket.

Malajczuk was the aggressor, making the fastest fifty in U19 World Cup history with a half-century in 23 balls, before breaking the record for the quickest ton, using only 51 balls to get to three figures.

He was eventually caught in the deep for 102, having hit 12 fours and five sixes, to leave his side needing 67 runs from 34.3 overs.

Samuel carried his bat, making 60 not out as Australia sealed victory with 20.5 overs to spare.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
