WPL Photos: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Source: PTI
March 18, 2023 17:43 IST
Images from the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL match at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone led the attack with the ball. Photograph:BCCI

England's star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) led the way with her excellent bowling as UP Warriorz bowled out formidable Mumbai Indians for 127 in their Women's Premier League match in Mumbai on Saturday.

Had it not been for Issy Wong's 19-ball 32, MI would have ended with much less than what they eventually got.

 

After their skipper Alyssa Healy opted to field first, the UP Warriorz bowlers did a commendable job to keep things tight against the strong and in-form Mumbai batting line-up.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews added crucial runs for the Mumbai Indians. Photograph:BCCI

MI were 56 for two at the end of the 10th over with Hayley Matthews (35) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (25) looking to build a partnership after the departure of Yastika Bhatia (5) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (7).

However, both Hayley and Kaur got out after getting starts, the India captain falling to compatriot Deepti Sharma after the former was done in by the seasoned Ecclestone.

Amelia Kerr (3) lasted just five balls before being sent back by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, as the Warriorz reduced Mumbai Indians to 78 for five at the start of the 14th over.

IMAGE: Issy Wong bats at the DY Patil Stadium. Photograph:BCCI

Amanjot Kaur, too, failed to make an impression with the bat as she also fell to  the wily Ecclestone, who had by then picked up three wickets in as many over at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

While Ecclestone did bulk of the damage, the others supported her well and made MI work hard for every run. India player Gayakwad also had a good outing, returning with fine figures of two for 16 from her full quota of four overs.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates the fall of a wicket. Photograph:BCCI

Deepti finished with figures of 2/34.

While MI fielded the same XI in the match, UP decided to include young Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat. 

Source: PTI
