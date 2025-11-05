WPL 2026: UP Warriorz release World Cup star

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been retained by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's World Cup winning stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma are among some high-profile players retained by the Women's Premier League franchises ahead of the 2026 mega auction, according to a report.

Player-of-the-tournament Deepti Sharma, however, was let go by UP Warriorz.

Australians Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) and Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians), have also been released by their respective franchises, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report added that two teams -- defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals -- have retained five players, the maximum allowed by WPL.

Royals Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players, Gujarat Giants two and UP Warriorz one.

As per WPL retention rules, franchises can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players.

In case where the franchise wanted to retain five players, the rules state that at least one should be an uncapped Indian player.

The WPL has also, for the first time, decided to allow franchises to use right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their squad in 2025.