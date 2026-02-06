WPL 2026: Double Delight! Smriti Mandhana's RCB Script History!

This is RCB's second WPL title -- their first came in 2024 -- drawing level with Mumbai Indians for the most titles won by a team.

IMAGE: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates with the WPL trophy. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points RCB is the first team to hold both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously.

RCB is now level with Mumbai Indians for the most WPL titles (2).

Smriti Mandhana hit 87 from 41 balls in the final against Delhi Capitals as RCB chased down a record 204 -- the highest successful chase in WPL history.

Smriti Mandhana smashed a match-winning 87 from 41 balls to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second WPL title, outclassing Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a high-scoring final in Vadodara on Thursday, February 5, 2026.



Mandhana became the second captain to win two WPL titles after Harmanpreet Kaur who captained Mumbai Indians to the 2023 and 2025 WPL titles.



Mandhana's 87 is the highest individual score in the WPL final, while RCB team-mate Georgia Voll's 79 in the same match is the second-highest by any batter in the WPL title clash.



Mandhana added 165 runs for the second wicket with Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), helping RCB chase down a huge target of 204 runs -- the highest successful run chase WPL history. The earlier record was also held by RCB, who chased down 202 runs against Gujarat Giants last year.

Mandhana surpasses Perry

Mandhana finished as the highest run-scorer in WPL 2026, with 377 runs in nine innings, winning the Orange Cap for the first time.



This is the second-best tally by a batter in a single WPL season, after Nat Sciver-Brunt's 523 runs for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025 last year.



Mandhana, who took her WPL tally to 1,023 in 35 matches became the fifth player to go past the 1,000-run mark in the league after Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,348), Meg Lanning (1200), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,193) and Shafali Verma (1,124).



She also surpassed team-mate Ellyse Perry (972 runs in 25 matches) to become the leading run-getter for RCB in the WPL.



Mandhana averaged an impressive 53.86, with a strike rate of over 150. Her highest individual score of the season (96 off 61 balls) came against Delhi Capitals during the league stage.

RCB first team to hold both IPL and WPL titles together

This is the first time that a 175-plus target has been chased down in any Women's T20 final -- leagues or internationals.



Uncapped India seamer Nandani Sharma of Delhi Capitals finished as the joint leading wicket-taker in WPL 2026 with 17 wickets. But the Purple Cap, awarded to the highest wicket-taker, was awarded to Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants, who had a better economy rate.



Nandani Sharma received the Emerging Player of the Season Award for her outstanding performance throughout the season.



The women's team ended RCB's title drought by winning the WPL in 2024 under before Rajat Patidar ended the men's team's 18-year-old drought by winning the IPL 2025 title.

With the women's team claiming the WPL 2026 title, RCB has become the first team to hold both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana consoles bestie and Delhi Capitals Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues after the final. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals suffered their fourth straight defeat in the WPL final. They lost to Mumbai Indians in the final in WPL 2023, followed by a defeat to RCB next season. They suffered a narrow eight run defeat to MI in WPL 2025.



Delhi Capitals became only the second team in women's franchise cricket to suffer defeat in four finals after the Brisbane Heat Women's team.