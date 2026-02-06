HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WPL 2026: 'Keeping the RCB flag flying high': Virat Kohli hails Smriti Mandhana & Co

WPL 2026: 'Keeping the RCB flag flying high': Virat Kohli hails Smriti Mandhana & Co

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Listen to Article
February 06, 2026 09:06 IST

'Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans.'

RCB Women's team

IMAGE: RCB pulled off the highest successful chase in the Women's Premier League to win their second title on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • RCB is the first team to hold both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously.
  • RCB is now level with Mumbai Indians for the most WPL titles (2).
  • RCB pulled off the highest successful chase in the Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru legends Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers congratulated their women's counterparts after they claimed their second WPL title.

RCB pulled off the highest successful chase in the Women's Premier League to claim their second title on Thursday. They chased down a record target of 204, handing Delhi Capitals their fourth straight defeat in the final.

RCB have gone from having an empty cabinet to winning atleast one title a year in the last three years.

The women's team ended RCB's title drought by winning WPL in 2024 under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana before Rajat Patidar ended the 18-year-old drought of the men's team by winning the IPL 2025 title.

RCB first team to hold both WPL, IPL titles at same time

With the women's team claiming the WPL 2026 title, RCB has become the first team to hold both the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously.

Kohli hailed RCB women for their 'tremendous victory'.

'Champions again. Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans @royalchallengers.bengaluru,' said the batting great on Instagram.

De Villiers, who played for RCB from 2011-2021, and RCB men's team captain Patidar also celebrated the title triumph on social media.

 
