WPL final updates: RCB win toss, opt to field vs DC

Defending champions RCB are taking on four-time finalists Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League final in Vadodara.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and decided to field against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB are the defending champions while this will the fourth consecutive final for DC, captained by the mercurial Jemimah Rodrigues.

Both team's have retained their Playing XIs that featured in the semifinals.

"We'd like to field first. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. We had a good time off. The last two-three days, we came back together and practised together. We've all discussed the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high," said Mandhana after opting to bowl first.



Jemimah said losing the toss was a blessing in disguise. "It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple so far. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to be like."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (Wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.