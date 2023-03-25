Olympic Champ Graces WPL Game

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra enjoys the WPL Eliminator match in Navi Mumbai on Friday, March 24, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was all smiles as he attended the Women's Premier League Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

The World Champion javelin thrower soaked in the atmosphere and looked relaxed as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI dominated proceedings at the D Y Patil stadium.

It was only apt that Neeraj graced the tournament on an evening when MI's Isabelle Wong created history in the competition -- becoming the first player to take a hat-trick in the WPL.

While the match produced some super moments for Neeraj and his fellow spectators at the stadium, the same could not be said for Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc.

Starc was at the venue to watch his wife Alyssa Healy lead out her UP Warriorz, but unfortunately, Wong's hat-trick put paid to any semblance of hope that the Warriorz may have harboured.

Healy, who turned 33 on Friday, March 24, was one of Wong's early victims, getting out for 11, chasing MI's 183 for win. Starc wore a grim look as Wong completed her hat-trick and have UP Warriorz all out for 110.

This is not the first time that Neeraj has involved himself with women's cricket -- in January, he interacted with the Indian women's team on the eve of their Under-19 T20 Women's World Cup final, motivating them to a win in the semi-final against England.