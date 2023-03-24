News
PICS: England's Wong makes WPL history!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: March 25, 2023 00:01 IST
Becomes first player to pick a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League.

Mumbai Indians' Isabelle Wong is ecstatic on picking a hat-trick on dismissing UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Isabelle Wong is ecstatic on picking a hat-trick on dismissing UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians’ Issy Wong on Friday scripted history, becoming the first player in the Women's Premier League to bag a hat-trick.

 

Wong achieved this feat against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

After removing the dangerous Alyssa Healy (11) early and getting rid of an on-song Kiran Navgire (43), Wong cleaned up Simran Sheikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) to take a wicket each on the second, third and the fourth deliveries of her third over.  

Isabelle Wong celebrates on dismissing Kiran Navgire 

IMAGE: Isabelle Wong celebrates on dismissing Kiran Navgire. Photograph: BCCI

The medium pacer dismissed the three batters in the 13th over to set a record in the WPL.

Wong first had Navgire lob a simple catch to Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Isabelle Wong celebrates the wicket of Simran Shaikh

IMAGE: Isabelle Wong celebrates the wicket of Simran Shaikh. Photograph: BCCI

The next ball saw Wong produce a stunner to bowl out Simran Shaikh for 0. Subsequently Sophie Ecclestone fell for a duck, handing Wong a hat-trick.

Wong finished with figures of 4 for 15.

"It's all a bit surreal, it's been a bit of a whirlwind for the last couple of weeks. Put in a bit of hard yards for the last couple of years in the gym and rewarding to enjoy all of that," the 20-year-old Wong said after the match.

On her hat-trick ball, Wong said: "I was just trying to hit the stumps, Soph got the better of last time, I did not want to land in her spot."

