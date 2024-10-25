News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India's spin woes resurface, stumble on Day 2

PHOTOS: India's spin woes resurface, stumble on Day 2

Source: PTI
October 25, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

SCORECARD

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets clean bowled by Mitchell Santner, here and below. Photograph: BCCI

India's frailties against spin came to the fore again as a shocking collapse saw the hosts slip to 107/7 at lunch against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test here on Friday, leaving them trailing by another 152 runs in the first innings.

 

If it was trial by pace and seam in the Bengaluru Test which led to the team's first loss to New Zealand at home in 36 years, it was regulation spin on a low-bounce surface that exposed the Indian batters in Friday's morning session.

Virat Kohli

On a low and turning wicket, Indian batters lacked in application and sound judgement as elementary mistakes saw the team staring at an enormous task of reducing the deficit and stay in the contest.
Resuming at 16/1, India lost six wickets for a mere 91 runs in the first session.

The sight of Kohli missing an innocuous full toss angling into his wickets, going past his awkwardly swinging bat to crash into the middle and leg stumps and leaving the batter stare at the ground beneath him in utter despair, was something that will linger for some time to come.

As he trudged back with the MCA Stadium here descending into eerie silence, the only respite Kohli perhaps got was the giant screen not playing replays of his horror dismissal until he had crossed the boundary ropes on his way back.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Tom Blundell celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal had done fairly well to reach 30 with four boundaries but going with hard hands to defend a delivery outside off, spinning away from his bat to take an edge to the first slip, gave Glenn Phillips his first wicket.

But as if all that wasn't enough, Rishabh Pant's (18) failure to read the lack of bounce while going for a mighty heave across the line against the part-time spin of Phillips, resulted in the ball crashing into his off-stump, leaving India in a desperate situation at 83 for five.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan (11), whose recent outings include 222 not out in Irani Cup and 150 in the last innings at Bengaluru, only had himself to blame after recklessly hitting one straight to mid-off for William O'Rourke to grab an easy catch, off Santner.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Santner, who triggered the collapse by trapping Shubman Gill (30) for the first wicket of the day, kept chipping away as he pinned R Ashwin (4) leg-before off the one that kept low shortly before the break.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Amazing Ashwin Scales New Peak!
Amazing Ashwin Scales New Peak!
Comeback man Sundar puts India in control on Day 1
Comeback man Sundar puts India in control on Day 1
Kuldeep Once Again The Fall Guy!
Kuldeep Once Again The Fall Guy!
A Resort Full Of Army, Cricket Memories
A Resort Full Of Army, Cricket Memories
Dana Passes Without Loss Of Life
Dana Passes Without Loss Of Life
'Zero casualty' in Cyclone Dana in Odisha: CM
'Zero casualty' in Cyclone Dana in Odisha: CM
Grab A Thrill Pill On OTT This Week
Grab A Thrill Pill On OTT This Week

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

'Wash Can Take Over From Ashwin, Jadeja'

'Wash Can Take Over From Ashwin, Jadeja'

How Ranji Trophy sparked Sundar's dream Test return!

How Ranji Trophy sparked Sundar's dream Test return!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances