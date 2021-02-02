News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'World Test Championship has added context to Tests'

'World Test Championship has added context to Tests'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 02, 2021 23:42 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final with 70 percentage points. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to play in the inaugural World Test Championship final as the tournament has added context to the traditional format of the game.

 

New Zealand, led by one of the finest batsmen in modern times, have qualified for the final with 70 percentage points after Australia decided to indefinitely postpone their away series against South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's exciting to play in the final of the first (World) Test Championship. Adding Test Championship has added context to Test cricket and it has been a really interesting move," Williamson, who has been in sublime form during all of New Zealand's home series wins, told Youtube channel Sports Today.

"I think we have seen that more so in recent months, where sides have made players benefit from opportunities to advance themselves into the final and that's really exciting," the Black Caps skipper said.

In the final, New Zealand, in all likelihood, will meet either India or England, who will clash in a four-Test series, starting on Friday.

If India can pull off a series win with two victories, they would be meeting New Zealand at Lord's from June 18-22, while England would need to win minimum three Tests to reach the summit clash.

Australia can only make it the final if the India vs England series is drawn or if India or England fail to win more than one or two Tests respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
