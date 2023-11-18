News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Rohit Sharma's pitch analysis reveals

What Rohit Sharma's pitch analysis reveals

Source: PTI
November 18, 2023 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli takes rest for second day, Rohit Sharma feels track will be slowish one

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch during practice. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Having suffered from cramps in extreme Mumbai heat in the semi-final, Indian team's premier batter Virat Kohli skipped the optional net session for the second day in a row in order to remain fresh for the World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

En route his 50th ODI hundred, Kohli had battled cramps but later fielded for the better part of the semi-final against New Zealand.

 

With the Indian team having a hectic travel schedule, the support staff has nicely managed the workload of the players and hence Kohli, along with all the first eleven pacers, were given rest on the day. None of the three pacers or Kohli took part in the two pre-final sessions at Motera.

Skipper Rohit, for the second day in a row, had a long and hard look at the strip and felt that there was a slight difference from the track on which they played against Pakistan on October 14.

“That wicket (Pakistan game), there was no grass on it. This wicket has some grass on it. That wicket looked a lot more drier than this one - I don't know, maybe you know, I still haven't looked today how the wicket is but from my understanding obviously it's slightly going to be on the slower side.,” the skipper said.

“It's not going to change too much, but it's always nice to see the pitch on the day of the game and then assess what you want to do,” he added.

While, in theory, there is an option of playing Ravichandran Ashwin but it looks highly unlikely they will tinker with winning combination.

“That is something we've maintained for a long period of time and something that we've done before as well. So, it's not something new for us to come and assess the pitch on the day of the game and the players are aware of it as well.”

However, the skipper isn't sure how big a factor dew will be since the temperatures have dropped this time round.

“In terms of the conditions changing, yes, the temperature has dropped a little bit. I don't know how much of a dew factor there will be because against Pakistan in that game, when we trained before the game, there was a lot of dew but there was no dew during the game."

“And even a few days back at Wankhede, we were training, there was a lot of dew on the game day there wasn't much, so that's why I keep saying the toss is not going to be a factor,” he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jittery Aussies: Cummins clicks pics of pitch!
Jittery Aussies: Cummins clicks pics of pitch!
Dravid's contract ends, what's his next move?
Dravid's contract ends, what's his next move?
World Cup final: Five key battles to watch out for
World Cup final: Five key battles to watch out for
Xi's special envoy meets new Maldivian Prez Muizzu
Xi's special envoy meets new Maldivian Prez Muizzu
Winning for Dravid: Rohit's pledge before final clash
Winning for Dravid: Rohit's pledge before final clash
New Maldives Prez asks India to withdraw troops
New Maldives Prez asks India to withdraw troops
Inside Indian players' minds ahead of WC final
Inside Indian players' minds ahead of WC final

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Inside Indian players' minds ahead of WC final

Inside Indian players' minds ahead of WC final

Aussies unleash plan to hush roaring Indian crowd

Aussies unleash plan to hush roaring Indian crowd

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances