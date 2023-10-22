World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs

IMAGE: Shubman Gill got past the 2000-run mark in ODIs from 38 innings during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

ill reached the milestone in 38 innings, beating the previous record held by former South Africa batter Hashim Amla, who got to the landmark in 40 innings.



The 24-year-old Indian, who scored 53 against Bangladesh in his previous outing, was 14 runs short of the milestone coming into the match. He achieved the feat in the seventh over of the Indian run chase when he smashed Trent Boult for a boundary.



Gill, however, got out for 26 off 31 balls in the 14th over caught at thirdman off pace bowler Lockie Ferguson.



Amla had set the record on January 21, 2011 in South Africa's match against India at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.



Down with dengue, Gill had missed India's first two World Cup matches against Australia and Afghanistan.He returned in India's marquee clash against Pakistan and scored 16.