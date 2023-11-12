Ravi Shastri meets 'childhood hero' at Chinnaswamy

IMAGE: The former India coach met former India player Gundappa Vishwanath at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Instagram

As India took on Netherlands in their final league game of the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup, legends met on the sidelines of the game.

It was a special moment for former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri as he met his "childhood hero" in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shastri caught up with former Indian batter Gundappa Vishwanath at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shastri took to Instagram to share a picture of him meeting the batting legend at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium, where India is playing their final league contest on the marquee tournament.

"Great to meet my childhood hero on Diwali day at the Chinnaswamy. Dada player - Gundappa Vishwanath @icc @cricketworldcup @indiancricketteam #CWC2023 #INDvsNED," Shastri wrote on his Instagram post as he shared a couple of snaps with Vishwanath.

Gundappa Vishwanath represented India from 1969-1983 in Tests and ODIs. The batter played 91 Tests for India, scoring 6,080 runs at an average of 41.93. His best score was 222. Gundappa scored 14 centuries and 35 half-centuries in 155 innings.

'Vishy' as he is known among the fans, represented India in 1975 and 1979 Cricket World Cups. He was known for his elegant, wristy batting style which focused heavily on timing the ball well.

Meanwhile, India is enjoying a strong run in the tournament and will face off New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday at the Wankhede.