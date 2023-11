IMAGE: Grace Hayden captioned the photograph as 'The Big Hayden and Little Hayden!' Photograph: Grace Hayden/Instagram

Grace Hayden is no ordinary cricket enthusiast -- she's legendary Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden's dynamic daughter.

While her father's legacy was written with a bat (Haydos's 380 is the second highest score in Test cricket), Grace is crafting her own narrative with a microphone in hand, seizing the stage and making waves in cricket broadcasting.

Take a look at the spirited journey of Grace Hayden, where the commentary box becomes her vibrant playground!