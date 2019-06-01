News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup PIX: Australia vs Afghanistan

World Cup PIX: Australia vs Afghanistan

June 01, 2019 21:27 IST

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan celebrate their 200 during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia at Bristol County Ground. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Afghanistan showed some fight to set a target of 208 runs to win for Australia on Saturday.

Scorecard

 

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Najibullah Zadran of Afghanistan celebrates his 50 with Gulbadin Naib. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

After a disastrous start, losing both openers for ducks, Rahmat and Gulbadin batted excellently for their stand of 83, and Rashid and Mujeeb ignited proceedings in their 39-run partnership.

Adam Zampa

IMAGE: Adam Zampa of Australia celebrates with Steve Smith. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Zampa was expensive, but predatory, taking 3/60, while the Cummins (3/30), alongside Starc (1/31) and Stoinis (2/37), all chipped in with vital wickets.

