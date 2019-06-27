PIX: The best way to celebrate your birthday

Last updated on: June 27, 2019 18:13 IST

India are flying high in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory against West Indies at in Manchester on Thursday.

Take a look at the best fan frenzy moment captured at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

IMAGE: The perfect way of spending your birthday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: This fan was born to encourage sport. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: An Indian flag waves during the World Cup between West Indies and India. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images