PIX: The best way to celebrate your birthday

India are flying high in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory against West Indies at in Manchester on Thursday.
Take a look at the best fan frenzy moment captured at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.
IMAGE: The perfect way of spending your birthday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
IMAGE: This fan was born to encourage sport. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
IMAGE: An Indian flag waves during the World Cup between West Indies and India. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has fans all over the world. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
