News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: The best way to celebrate your birthday

PIX: The best way to celebrate your birthday

Last updated on: June 27, 2019 18:13 IST

India are flying high in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory against West Indies at in Manchester on Thursday.

Take a look at the best fan frenzy moment captured at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: The perfect way of spending your birthday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: This fan was born to encourage sport. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
ICC World Cup
IMAGE: An Indian flag waves during the World Cup between West Indies and India. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
ICC World Cup
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has fans all over the world. Photograph: ICC/Twitter
Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar, Lara

Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar, Lara

It's official! India topple England, go top of rankings

It's official! India topple England, go top of rankings

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          