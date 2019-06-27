Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparks debate

June 27, 2019 18:26 IST

IMAGE: Kemar Roach of West Indies celbrates dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Cricket World Cup, opening batsman Rohit Sharma was controversially dismissed and his dismissal sparked debate on Twitter.

Sharma was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over of India's innings. The right-hander looked to have missed the ball but wicket-keeper Shai Hope appealed for caught-behind, on-field umpire adjudged it not out but West Indies decided to review it.

The ball pitched on a good length and jagged back sharply. Rohit left a gap between bat and pad, and the ball sneaked through that. There was confusion whether the ball hit the pad or the bat. The snick-o-meter indicated there was a clear spike, so the third umpire decided to overturn the decision and rule him out.

However, this decision did not go well with the Twitter universe and many fans took to the platform to voice their dissent.

"That was not out. No conclusive evidence to overturn an onfield decision. Worst umpiring at its best #INDvsWI #RohitSharma," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Even third umpires are on weed, Rohit Sharma was not out #WIvIND #RohitSharma," another fan tweeted.

"The third umpire took less than 10 seconds to give #RohitSharma out. Don't think he had conclusive evidence to overturn ground umpires decision. Umpiring standards r going down. Even the third umpires r making silly mistakes despite having all technology. #INDvsWI #rohitsharma," one Twitter user wrote.

"He is not out, What umpire has seen? #RohitSharma," another tweeted.

One fan wrote, "Rohit Sharma has been given out quickly without any conclusive evidence.. there was a gap between ball and bat. umpiring standards @ICC #INDvWI".

In the match between India and West Indies, the former won the toss and elected to bat first.