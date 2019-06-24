News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

World Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

June 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Images from Monday's World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, in Southampton

Mushfiqur Rahim

IMAGE: Mushfiqur 83 helps Bangladesh to 262-7 against Afghanistan. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Put into bat, Bangladesh posted 262 for seven wickets against Afghanistan in a group match of the Cricket World Cup on a slow track at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday.

 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim top scored for his side with 83, while Shakib Al Hasan (51) registered his fifth 50-plus score in six innings to reclaim his position as the tournament’s leading scorer.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IMAGE: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghan bowlers claiming 3-39 as his team chase their first victory of the tournament after six defeats in a row.

Tamim Iqbal

IMAGE: Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh reacts after being bowled as Ikram Ali Khil of Afghanistan celebrates.Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bangladesh have two wins from six matches, which also includes a washed out game against Sri Lanka.

Mosaddek Hossain of Bangladesh bats

IMAGE: Mosaddek Hossain of Bangladesh bats. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
