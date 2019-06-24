World Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

June 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Images from Monday's World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, in Southampton

IMAGE: Mushfiqur 83 helps Bangladesh to 262-7 against Afghanistan. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Put into bat, Bangladesh posted 262 for seven wickets against Afghanistan in a group match of the Cricket World Cup on a slow track at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim top scored for his side with 83, while Shakib Al Hasan (51) registered his fifth 50-plus score in six innings to reclaim his position as the tournament’s leading scorer.

IMAGE: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the Afghan bowlers claiming 3-39 as his team chase their first victory of the tournament after six defeats in a row.

IMAGE: Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh reacts after being bowled as Ikram Ali Khil of Afghanistan celebrates. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bangladesh have two wins from six matches, which also includes a washed out game against Sri Lanka.