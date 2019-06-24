News
Is Buttler the new Dhoni of world cricket?

June 24, 2019 18:19 IST

'Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket'

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler of England leaves the field after warming up. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Australia coach Justin Langer, on Monday, heaped praise on Jos Buttler, terming the swashbuckling England batsman as the new Mahendra Singh Dhoni of world cricket.

 

Wicketkeeper batsman Buttler has excelled for England with his aggressive style of batting and Langer believes he can succeed former India skipper Dhoni, who is considered as one of the best finishers in international cricket.

"Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket," said Langer.

"I hope he gets a duck in this (Tuesday's) game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher," the Australian coach added on the eve of their World Cup match against England.

Buttler has scored 3728 runs at an average of 41.42 and a strike-rate of 120.25 in 137 matches.

