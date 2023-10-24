Marsh happy to vacate opener's slot for Head

Australia's Mitchell Marsh could not confirm if opener Travis Head will be back for Wednesday's World Cup clash against the Netherlands but is ready to move down to number three as and when his team mate returns.



Head fractured his left hand in South Africa last month but has linked up with the squad in New Delhi where the five-time champions will be chasing a third win in five matches.

Marsh, who made 121 and 52 in his last two outings in the tournament, said Australia would take a call on Head's participation later on Tuesday.



"He looked good, a bit of range-hitting last night," Marsh told reporters. "He says the hand feels good. So, I'm sure if he's fit, he'll be available for selection in the team."



Head's return as David Warner's opening partner would mean Marsh would need to drop down to number three and the all-rounder said it would be a familiar role for him.



"Very happy to go back down to three. I've obviously batted there a lot over the last couple of years, so I feel really comfortable at three.



"And if and when Heady comes back in, I think that's the best position for me to play for this team."



Dwelling on the task ahead, Marsh said they could not afford to underestimate a Dutch side, who stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament.



"We've said it multiple times now in this tournament this year, there's absolutely no easy games.



"Tomorrow is no different for us. We respect the Netherlands, they're playing some good cricket and that will be a tough challenge."