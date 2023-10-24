News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Marsh happy to vacate opener's slot for Head

Marsh happy to vacate opener's slot for Head

October 24, 2023 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Mitchell Marsh could not confirm if opener Travis Head will be back for Wednesday's World Cup clash against the Netherlands but is ready to move down to number three as and when his team mate returns.

Head fractured his left hand in South Africa last month but has linked up with the squad in New Delhi where the five-time champions will be chasing a third win in five matches.

 

Marsh, who made 121 and 52 in his last two outings in the tournament, said Australia would take a call on Head's participation later on Tuesday.

"He looked good, a bit of range-hitting last night," Marsh told reporters. "He says the hand feels good. So, I'm sure if he's fit, he'll be available for selection in the team."

Head's return as David Warner's opening partner would mean Marsh would need to drop down to number three and the all-rounder said it would be a familiar role for him.

"Very happy to go back down to three. I've obviously batted there a lot over the last couple of years, so I feel really comfortable at three.

"And if and when Heady comes back in, I think that's the best position for me to play for this team."

Dwelling on the task ahead, Marsh said they could not afford to underestimate a Dutch side, who stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament.

"We've said it multiple times now in this tournament this year, there's absolutely no easy games.

"Tomorrow is no different for us. We respect the Netherlands, they're playing some good cricket and that will be a tough challenge."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Loss against Afghanistan will hurt Pakistan a lot'
'Loss against Afghanistan will hurt Pakistan a lot'
Former Pak cricketer's tribute to 'close friend' Bedi
Former Pak cricketer's tribute to 'close friend' Bedi
'Your legacy will forever inspire'
'Your legacy will forever inspire'
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Bishan Bedi: The Sardar of Spin who conquered hearts

Bishan Bedi: The Sardar of Spin who conquered hearts

'We were blessed to have you as our fearless leader'

'We were blessed to have you as our fearless leader'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances