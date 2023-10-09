News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Indian team touches down in Delhi

World Cup: Indian team touches down in Delhi

Source: PTI
October 09, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Team India reached New Delhi on Monday for the second World Cup match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Indian cricket team landed in New Delhi on Monday for its second World Cup-fixture against Afghanistan on October 11.

India overcame a horror start to their chase against Australia to complete a six-wicket win in their campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday.

 

"The team is in Delhi," said a BCCI source.

The team travelled without its star opener Shubman Gill, who continues to recover from an illness under BCCI's medical supervision in Chennai. Gill also missed the game against Australia.

Since Monday was a travel day for the team, no training session was scheduled. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hit the nets at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday evening.

Afghanistan, who lost their tournament opener to Bangladesh in Dharamsala, are scheduled to train on Monday evening.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: Rohit doffs his hat to Kohli, Rahul
World Cup: Rohit doffs his hat to Kohli, Rahul
World Cup PIX: Rahul, Kohli steer India to easy win
World Cup PIX: Rahul, Kohli steer India to easy win
'Was told to add pace, no one showed me how': Kuldeep
'Was told to add pace, no one showed me how': Kuldeep
World Cup: 'When Virat gets in...he feels unstoppable'
World Cup: 'When Virat gets in...he feels unstoppable'
5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3
5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3
BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency
BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency
SC allows NCP's Mohammed Faizal to continue as MP
SC allows NCP's Mohammed Faizal to continue as MP

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Gill ruled out of India's WC clash vs Afghanistan

Gill ruled out of India's WC clash vs Afghanistan

How India Fared In World Cup Openers

How India Fared In World Cup Openers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances