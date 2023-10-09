World Cup: Indian team touches down in Delhi

IMAGE: Team India reached New Delhi on Monday for the second World Cup match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Indian cricket team landed in New Delhi on Monday for its second World Cup-fixture against Afghanistan on October 11.

India overcame a horror start to their chase against Australia to complete a six-wicket win in their campaign opener in Chennai on Sunday.

"The team is in Delhi," said a BCCI source.

The team travelled without its star opener Shubman Gill, who continues to recover from an illness under BCCI's medical supervision in Chennai. Gill also missed the game against Australia.

Since Monday was a travel day for the team, no training session was scheduled. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hit the nets at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday evening.

Afghanistan, who lost their tournament opener to Bangladesh in Dharamsala, are scheduled to train on Monday evening.