News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Warner Must Be Fined'

'Warner Must Be Fined'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 17, 2023 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

Australia won a much-needed victory in World Cup 2023 by defeating Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Their streak of unfortunate umpiring decisions persisted, and this time, it was David Warner who found himself at the center of controversy at the Ekana stadium.

Unlike his team-mates, Warner didn't conceal his frustration. Instead, he vented his anger at Umpire Joel Wilson with a barrage of expletives as he left the field.

The incident unfolded on the first delivery of the third over during Australia's chase. Dilshan Madushanka delivered an in-dipper from over the wicket, causing Warner to feel cramped. Warner hopped on his crease, and the ball struck his front pad.

While some believed the ball might have missed the stumps due to its angle, Wilson had a different perspective and raised his finger, much to the delight of the Sri Lankans. Warner, gesticulating that the ball was heading down the leg side as soon as it hit his pads, promptly called for a review.

David Warner

The ball-tracking technology revealed that the ball would have just clipped the leg stump, leading the third umpire to uphold Wilson's on-field decision as it fell within the 'umpire's call' category.

Warner, visibly incensed, erupted in anger as soon as the ball-tracking confirmed the decision. While making his way back to the pavilion, he didn't restrain himself, directing a series of choice words at Wilson.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull called for the ICC to impose a penalty on Warner for his outburst. Doull emphasised that the technology had validated Wilson's original decision.

'David Warner should face a fine from the ICC for his behaviour. If he doesn't, there's a problem. His reaction, swearing at Joel Wilson, is unacceptable. Such incidents bother me a lot. It was a correct decision; the ball was just clipping the stumps,' Doull said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

'If the ball hits the stumps, it's out. There's no need to swear at the umpire. The umpire has to make a quick decision in real-time. When I saw it live, I thought it was a close call.

'The umpire made his call based on one look, and in the end, it was proven to be correct. It wasn't a bad or incorrect decision.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: Bumrah, Rohit In MVP Top 5
World Cup: Bumrah, Rohit In MVP Top 5
'Rohit has that magical touch in him'
'Rohit has that magical touch in him'
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
The Times They Are A-Changin'
The Times They Are A-Changin'
Bigg Boss 17: Will She Steal Your Heart?
Bigg Boss 17: Will She Steal Your Heart?
Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday as tension soars
Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday as tension soars
My Memories Of Israel
My Memories Of Israel

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

WC PIX: Dominant Australia thrash SL for first win!

WC PIX: Dominant Australia thrash SL for first win!

Zampa reveals struggle with back spasms

Zampa reveals struggle with back spasms

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances