Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Shubman Gill doubtful for Australia match!

World Cup: Shubman Gill doubtful for Australia match!

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 08:20 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill is reportedly down with high fever and will be tested for dengue on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team's worries ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia has been compounded by in-form Shubman Gill's health issues and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday's match.

 

Ishan Kishan could be in line to open in case Gill is ruled out.

Gill, India's most prolific batter in ODIs in recent times, is reportedly down with high fever and will be tested for dengue on Friday before a final call is taken on the matter.

"Shubhman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game," a BCCI source privy to team developments told PTI.

It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in that case, he could well miss a couple of games.

The physical recovery of dengue patients vary and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready.

"Let's not jump the gun. If it's normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it's completely the medical team's call," the source added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
