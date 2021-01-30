News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Stay positive, test negative'

'Stay positive, test negative'

By Rediff Cricket
January 30, 2021 09:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram
 

Shubman Gill has become one of the most talked about batsmen after his exploits in Australia.

Shubman scored 259 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 51.80.

His innings of 91 in the final innings of the series set up the chase for India in the Brisbane Test at the Gabba.

As India is set to face England in a four Test series on home soil, there are expectations from Shubman, a member of the the Under-19 World Cup-winning team in January 2018.

Team India are in mandatory quarantine at the Leela Hotel in Chennai.

Shubman shared a picture from his hotel room and wrote, 'Stay positive, test negative'.

Washington Sundar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram

Washington Sundar, a Chennai native, also shared a picture from his hotel room in Chennai. He said he has found his training bud!

Washington made his Test debut at the Gabba. He first took 3/89 in the first innings before combining with Shardul Thakur for a century-stand, hitting 62 to bail his team out of trouble.

His Brisbane performance meant the 21-year-old spinning all-rounder found a place in India's 18-man squad for the encounters against England beginning February 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'You need to bowl best ball against Kohli and Co'
'You need to bowl best ball against Kohli and Co'
Careful with sweep shot against India, warns Thorpe
Careful with sweep shot against India, warns Thorpe
Why India could opt for seaming tracks against England
Why India could opt for seaming tracks against England
Why did Rakesh Tikait cry?
Why did Rakesh Tikait cry?
Anna Hazare cancels indefinite fast against farm laws
Anna Hazare cancels indefinite fast against farm laws
Israel Embassy blast: 2 persons spotted in CCTV
Israel Embassy blast: 2 persons spotted in CCTV
Ex-minister Rajib quits Trinamool, may join BJP
Ex-minister Rajib quits Trinamool, may join BJP

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

SEE: How Virat is spending time in quarantine

SEE: How Virat is spending time in quarantine

Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests

Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use