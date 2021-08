Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned as far as his preparations are concerned for the second Test against England, beginning on Thursday.

The skipper worked out hard with a weightlifting session to be in the best shape for the Lord's Test.

'Work never stops,' Virat captioned the video on Twitter. India's hopes of pushing for victory in the first Test were dashed by the weather after the fifth's day play was washed out by rain.