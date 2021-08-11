News
Broad twists ankle during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test

Source: PTI
August 11, 2021 00:00 IST
England's Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing India's KL Rahul during the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

IMAGE: England's Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing India's K L Rahul during the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India as key pacer Stuart Broad twisted his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's on Tuesday.

 

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

However, according to a report in The Guardian, Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog”.

England are already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
