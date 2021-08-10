News
Dear world leaders, don't leave us in chaos, pleads Rashid

August 10, 2021 22:50 IST
Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan has appealed for peace in Afghanistan, asking the world leaders not to leave his country in "chaos" amid escalating violence.

 

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced..Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace," he tweeted on Tuesday.

The situation is deteriorating in Afghanistan by the day, with more than 1,000 people either killed or injured due to indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Helmand, Kandahar and Herat provinces in the last month alone.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of terror attacks since the United States began withdrawing its troops on May 1.

The Taliban have so far captured more than half of Afghanistan's 400-odd districts.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces from Afghanistan and is looking to complete the withdrawal by August 31, ending nearly two decades of its military presence in the country.

