Wood returns as England hunt first Perth win since 1978

IMAGE: Mark Wood has been drafted into the England squad for the 1st Ashes Test in Perth, starting on Friday, November 21. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England have included pace bowler Mark Wood in a 12-player squad announced on Wednesday for the first Ashes Test against Australia.

Wood, cleared of a hamstring injury last week, returns to Test action after more than a year, having last played in August 2024.

The 35-year-old, who was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 series when he claimed 17 wickets, will be part of a potent pace attack also featuring Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir is also in the squad despite recent struggles, having recorded combined figures of 2-151 from 24 overs in a pre-Ashes warm-up match.

Ollie Pope has secured the number three batting spot ahead of Jacob Bethell after his century and a 90 in the warm-up fixture against England Lions.

England have not won a first Ashes Test in Australia in nearly 40 years, nor beaten the hosts in Perth since 1978. But with Australia missing front-line quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, they are eyeing a golden opportunity heading into Friday's Ashes opener to strike the first blow in the five-test series.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Mark Wood.