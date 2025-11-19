HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wood returns as England hunt first Perth win since 1978

November 19, 2025 16:27 IST

Mark Wood has been drafted into the England squad for the 1st Ashes Test in Perth, starting on Friday, November 21

IMAGE: Mark Wood has been drafted into the England squad for the 1st Ashes Test in Perth, starting on Friday, November 21. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England have included pace bowler Mark Wood in a 12-player squad announced on Wednesday for the first Ashes Test against Australia.

Wood, cleared of a hamstring injury last week, returns to Test action after more than a year, having last played in August 2024.

The 35-year-old, who was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 series when he claimed 17 wickets, will be part of a potent pace attack also featuring Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes.

 

Spinner Shoaib Bashir is also in the squad despite recent struggles, having recorded combined figures of 2-151 from 24 overs in a pre-Ashes warm-up match.

Ollie Pope has secured the number three batting spot ahead of Jacob Bethell after his century and a 90 in the warm-up fixture against England Lions.

England have not won a first Ashes Test in Australia in nearly 40 years, nor beaten the hosts in Perth since 1978. But with Australia missing front-line quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, they are eyeing a golden opportunity heading into Friday's Ashes opener to strike the first blow in the five-test series.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Mark Wood.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
