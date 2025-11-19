HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Smith gets all clear after injury scare in nets

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 19, 2025 11:50 IST

Steve Smith injured his wrist at net practice on Wednesday

IMAGE: Steve Smith injured his wrist at net practice on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Steve Smith gave the Australian camp a real scare after appearing to injure his wrist, but the good news is that the captain seems to have avoided anything serious.

According to Fox Cricket, while batting in the nets ahead of the first Ashes Test in Perth, Smith had to be helped out of the crease by the team physio, who then took him to the medical tent for assessment.

 

Fortunately for Australia, he later returned to the field and was even spotted doing some shadow batting, suggesting that he may have escaped a major injury and remains in contention for the opening day of Ashes action on Friday.

Smith will lead the Aussies for the Ashes opener in Perth. Designated captain Pat Cummins ruled out of the fixture due to the lumbar stress injury he sustained in September.

