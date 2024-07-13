News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wood replaces retired Anderson for 2nd Test vs WI

Wood replaces retired Anderson for 2nd Test vs WI

July 13, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mark Wood

IMAGE: The 34-year-old Mark Wood last played a Test against India in March. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Mark Wood will take James Anderson's spot in the England squad for next week's second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

Anderson, 41, retired on Friday after finishing his 188th test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years -- the third-highest wicket taker in the format, as England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.

 

Wood has played 34 Tests, taking 108 wickets. The 34-year-old's last Test was against India in March.

The second Test begins on Thursday, with a third and final Test scheduled at Birmingham starting on July 26.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
England great Anderson retires with one final flourish
England great Anderson retires with one final flourish
Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson
Tendulkar pays tribute to 'old foe' James Anderson
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
FIR over 'lewd' remark against martyr's widow
FIR over 'lewd' remark against martyr's widow
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa lead Ind team
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa lead Ind team
Bypoll results: INDIA bloc bags 10 seats, NDA wins 2
Bypoll results: INDIA bloc bags 10 seats, NDA wins 2
IAS Puja Khedkar's mother under fire over gun video
IAS Puja Khedkar's mother under fire over gun video

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Princess Kate to attend Wimbledon men's final

Princess Kate to attend Wimbledon men's final

SEE: In war-torn Gaza, boxing coach emboldens girls

SEE: In war-torn Gaza, boxing coach emboldens girls

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances