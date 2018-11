November 15, 2018 22:20 IST

IMAGE: Mithali Raj's half-century was key. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India set a target of 146 for Ireland to win in the ICC Women's World T20, in Guyana, on Thursday.

Ireland did well to keep their opponents below 150. And yet, such is the bowling firepower India possess, India remain firm favourites.

Mithali Raj's half-century (51 off 56 balls) was key.

For Ireland, Kim Garth bowled brilliantly.

With the pitch sure to dry out, and some talent in their batting line-up they've given themselves a chance.