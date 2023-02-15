PIX: Deepti, Richa steer India past Windies for second win

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma is first Indian to get to 100 women's T20I wickets.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma gets a round of high-fives from her India teammates after dismissing the West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle during women's World Cup match, at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI

Deepti Sharma excelled with the ball before Richa Ghosh produced a fine knock as India cruised to a six-wicket victory over the West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Deepti spun a web around the West Indies batters to restrict them to 118 for 6 after India was asked to bowl first. In the process the seasoned off-spinner (3 for 15) become the first Indian to get to 100 women's T20I wickets.

Ghosh (44 not out) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) then put up a vital 72-run stand to seal India’s second victory of the tournament with 11 balls to spare.

Needing less than a run-a-ball, India were off to an electric start, openers Shafali Verma (28) and Smriti Madhana (10) taking the team to 31 in four overs on the back of six fours.

But the momentum was lost as slow bowling did the trick for the West Indies.

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with an unbeaten 44. Photograph: ANI

Mandhana missed off-spinner Karishma Ramharack's (2/14) delivery completely, resulting in an easy stumping for wicketkeeper Rasha Williams.

Last game match-winner Jemimah Rodrigues (1) was Hayley Matthew’s (1/12) first and only victim of the day as the skipper took a stellar catch off her own bowling.

After two low-scoring overs, Shafali tried to up the ante only to be caught at long leg and the West Indies had picked three wickets in quick succession.

Harmanpreet took her time to settle down before hitting back-to-back fours off Afy Fletcher (0/24) in the ninth over. The skipper's knock came off 42 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Ghosh did what she does best -- finish the game.

The youngster hit five fours, including one to finish off the match, in her unbeaten 32-ball innings. She took India to 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs.

IMAGE: Stafanie Taylor, who top-scored for the West Indies with 42 off 40 balls, sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: ANI

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (1/21), opening with the new ball, gave India the early breakthrough, getting rid of the dangerous Hayley Matthew (2), striking on her very first ball.

The West Indies skipper was done in by the extra bounce as Richa Ghosh completed a regulation catch.

Pooja continued to put pressure on the West Indies, bowling a wicket maiden.

Shemaine Campbelle (30) hit West Indies' first boundary in the third over, slapping a Renuka Singh (1/22) delivery past square leg.

The introduction of spin led to the West Indies collecting 12 runs, including two fours from Rajeshwari Gayakwad's over.

They were 53 for 1 at the halfway mark. Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor (42) steadied the innings as they steadily stitched a 73-run partnership. The two shared nine boundaries between them.

IMAGE: Shemaine Campbelle sweeps during her 36-ball 30, which included three fours. Photograph: ANI

However, twin strikes from the ever-reliable Deepti led to a mini batting collapse. The off-spinner first punished Campbelle for going for a reverse sweep, with Smriti Mandhana completing a lovely catch at short third.

Three balls later, she trapped Taylor leg before. It was initially deemed not out by the umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision and got it changed.

Chinelle Henry (2) was the next to go, Mandhana and Ghosh effecting her run-out.

India were able to stem the flow of runs but their fielding was found wanting. Deepti dropped Chedean Nation on 3 in the 16th over.

Nation and Shabika Gajnabi (15) took the West Indies past the 100-run mark.

Deepti reached the 100-wicket milestone in the last over when she bamboozled Aly Fletcher (0).