'God's Plan': Sensational Shafali scripts history!

IMAGE: Shafali Verma bats during the Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shafali Verma scripted a new record to her name as the opener blasted the highest score by an Indian batter in the Women's World Cup final.



The 21-year-old eclipsed the previous record held by Punam Raut, who had stroked 86 in the 2017 ODI World Cup final against England.



Verma hammered 87 off 78 balls to give India a blistering start in the Powerplay before significant contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh took the team to 298/7 in the final against South Africa at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.



Shafali in the company of Smriti Mandhana gave the Indians a dream start as the duo blended aggression with caution, pouncing on loose deliveries to unleash boundaries in the Powerplay as the hosts raced past 50 in just 6.3 overs.



The two openers put on 104 runs to lay the foundation before Mandhana was dismissed for 45 by Chloe Tryon.



It has been a stunning turnaround for Verma's fortunes. She was originally not included in the Indian squad for the World Cup nor in the six-member standby list.



However, Pratika Rawal's injury opened an unlikely door for Verma, who seized the rare opportunity with both hands.



After falling for 10 in the semi-finals against Australia, Verma roared back with a superb knock against South Africa in the title clash.



"Of course, what happened with Pratika as a sportsperson, seeing that does not feel good. No one wants any player to go through such an injury. But I believe God has sent me here to do something good," Verma said ahead of the semi-final against Australia.



"My father, my family -- everyone was very happy. I am also really happy to be back with the team. It is a very good opportunity for me, and if I get to play, I will give my best."

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates after reaching her half-century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Before this World Cup, Shafali's last one-day appearance came against New Zealand in October last year.



Shafali was not picked for the World Cup after a modest record of 644 runs in 29 ODI innings at an average of just 23, with four fifties and a best score of 71 not out.



In contrast, Rawal, who averages a superb 54.07 in 14 ODI innings, enjoyed a dream run with the bat before her injury, scoring 308 runs at an average of 51.33, with a century and fifty.

In five T20 Internationals this year, Shafali has been in excellent form, with 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of over 158, with a solitary half-century and a best score of 75.



She also dominated with the bat in the Women's Premier League season with Delhi Capitals, smashing 304 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 152.76, with one fifty.



