Women's WC: 'Week-long break allowed us to regroup'

IMAGE: According to all-rounder Deepti Sharma, the morale in Indian camp is high ahead of their crucial game against England in the Women's World Cup, in Indore, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma said the morale in the Indian camp remains high despite back-to-back defeats, adding that the week-long break has allowed the team to regroup and refocus ahead of their crucial Women's World Cup clash against England, in Indore, on Sunday.

India's campaign hit a roadblock after consecutive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia last week, leaving them in a must-win situation with two victories required from their remaining three league games to stay in contention for a semifinal berth.

"We have lost two matches, but our morale is very good because we played two good matches at the start of the tournament. We always go in with a positive mindset and focus more on what we have done well as a team," Deepti told reporters on the eve of the match against England.

India's five-bowler combination has come under scrutiny after the absence of a sixth bowling option hurt them in both defeats. However, Deepti refrained from revealing whether the team would tweak its balance for the England game.

"I can't tell you that. That's the team management's call," the 28-year-old said, when asked about Sunday's combination.

"Different bowlers have stepped up in different matches. They have bowled in various phases, powerplay, middle overs, slog overs and everyone has been performing their roles. We have planned well for tomorrow's game," she added.

The last time the two sides met, India clinched a memorable 2–1 ODI series win in England, and Deepti said that the result gives the side confidence heading into the high-stakes contest.

"The last away series against England gave us a lot of takeaways, and we won there. It's about applying ourselves on the day. I know their bowling attack and how their batters approach the game, so I try to keep my plans simple," she said.

Reflecting on her own form, Deepti said she looks to learn from every performance.

"I always say I learn from every match, whether it's good or bad. I try to carry forward those learnings into the next game."

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to make a significant impact in the tournament, but Deepti backed her captain to come good soon.

"The kind of player Harmanpreet is, she can change a game anytime. In the last ODI against England, she scored a century. She's a match-winner, and we're supporting her. She has the ability, and I'm sure we'll see her perform tomorrow," she said.

Talking about the conditions in Indore, Deepti said the team has studied the two games played so far at the Holkar Stadium and made specific plans for the surface.

"We watched the last couple of matches here and also saw the one between Australia and South Africa.

"The wicket changed a bit in the last 20 overs, so we have prepared accordingly. We are very positive as a team about how we can back each other and execute our plans," Deepti added.