Aus name two debutants for series opener at Perth

IMAGE: Matthew Renshaw will finally make his ODI debut for Australia. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/Instagram

Nearly a decade after his Test debut, Matthew Renshaw is finally set to play his first one-day international for Australia. The left-hander will debut alongside allrounder Mitch Owen in Sunday’s ODI series opener against India in Perth.

Owen, who made waves as an opener for Tasmania in one-day cricket last season, will slot into a different role for his ODI debut. The 23-year-old has already impressed in the middle order for Australia’s T20 side after debuting in Jamaica in July. With Glenn Maxwell’s retirement from ODIs earlier this year, Owen is being viewed as a potential long-term option at No.7.

Both players earned their call-ups through standout domestic form. Owen smashed a 48-ball century against South Australia in February, while Renshaw has been a pillar of consistency for Queensland, averaging over 50 at a strike rate above 100 since 2021-22. He finished last season as the second-highest run-getter in the One-Day Cup with 305 runs at 50.83.

Australia will also welcome Matt Short back into the side at No.3, forming part of a refreshed middle order alongside Renshaw, Owen, Cooper Connolly, and wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, who replaces the injured Josh Inglis (calf).

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is set to play his fifth ODI as Adam Zampa misses out for family reasons. Australia are expected to field a balanced attack rather than relying on four frontline quicks.

Perth Stadium’s conditions could play a decisive role. Fast bowlers have dominated all three ODIs held there since 2018 — including Pakistan’s demolition of Australia for 140 in their last outing at the venue.

Captain Mitch Marsh said handling the new ball would be crucial.

"At Perth Stadium, it tends to swing around early and both teams will be looking to do damage with the new ball," Marsh said on the eve of the match.

"If we get off to a good start, it could be a high-scoring game. But the first 10 overs will be key -- that’s where the match might be won or lost."

With Travis Head partnering Marsh at the top, Short moves to No. 3 -- a role he also filled during Australia’s recent T20 tour of New Zealand, scoring 29, 2* and 7. The right-hander missed the South Africa ODI series and the end of the Champions Trophy due to injury but returns fully fit.

"We know Matt opens for Victoria and the Strikers, but we’re comfortable with him batting at three," Marsh added.

"Over the last 12 months, plenty of guys have had opportunities, and it’s all about being clear on their roles when they come in."