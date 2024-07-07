Women's T20I: Match called off due to heavy rain

IMAGE: Indian Women celebrate as Pooja Vastrakar picks up her second wicket of the match. Photograph: BCCI / X

The second Women's T20I between India and South Africa was called off due to rain after South Africa set a challenging target of 177 for 6. This gives South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, meaning India must win the final match on Tuesday to avoid a series loss at home.

Rain showers plagued the match throughout. The start was delayed by 15 minutes, and there were stoppages during South Africa's innings, but play continued. However, after South Africa batted, heavy rain forced the teams off the field and prevented even a shortened five-over-a-side match.

South Africa batted first after losing the toss. Tazmin Brits top-scored with a well-paced 52 runs off 39 balls. She was well-supported by Anneke Bosch's 40 runs off 32 balls. The pair put on a 66-run partnership during the powerplay overs, helping South Africa reach their second-highest T20I total against India.

IMAGE: Persistent showers in Chennai forced the match to be called off at the halfway stage. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Brits got things going for South Africa with a 42-run opening stand. Wolvaardt fell in the fifth over to Pooja Vastrakar, but Brits continued scoring alongside Marizanne Kapp (20 runs off 14 balls).

The Indian spinners kept the South African batters in check, forcing them to play sweep shots frequently. Deepti Sharma and Vastrakar were the pick of the Indian bowlers, each taking two wickets.

Despite the tight bowling, South Africa managed to put up a good total. Nadine de Klerk chipped in with 14 runs, and Annerie Dercksen provided a late flourish with three boundaries in the final three balls of the innings. Dercksen was dropped by Jemimah Rodrigues off the bowling of Vastrakar, a missed chance that proved costly for India.

With rain washing out any chance of India chasing down the target, South Africa hold the advantage in the series. India will need to win the final T20I on Tuesday to avoid a series defeat at home.