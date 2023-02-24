South Africa women create history

Beat England to reach maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town on Friday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka celebrates the wicket of England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt. Khaka finished with four wickets. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tazmin Brits propelled South Africa to an upset six-run win over England, top scoring and taking four catches at Newlands on Friday as the hosts booked their place against Australia in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final.

South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat, set an imposing target of 164-4, with Brits scoring 68, and then held on in an exciting finish as England fell short with 158-8 from their 20 overs.

Brits took important catches, including a spectacular one-handed diving effort, while seamer Ayabonga Khaka claimed three wickets in the 18th over to put the brakes on England’s chase. She finished with figures of 4-29.

It is the first time that South Africa have reached the final, where they face the defending champions at Newlands.

The game went down to the wire thanks to the efforts of Ismail (3/27) and Khaka (4/29), who both came up with momentum changing overs. The 2009 champions England ended with 158 for eight in 20 overs.

"It was a great match. We were in and out of the game and it went in waves. We do have the best bowling in the world but it was against the best batting attack in the world," South Africa skipper Sune Luus said after the match.

"It (the final) is massive. Every game we play, we keep making history and keep inspiring a nation. I hope with one game to go we keep doing that."

With 81 needed off last 60 balls and eight wickets in hand, England were expected to complete the task before South Africa made a roaring comeback, egged on by a loud home crowd.

Medium pacer Khaka turned the game on its head by striking thrice in the 18th over, sending back Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

With 13 needed off the last over and England still having hopes of a win with skipper Heather Knight in the middle. Ismail got rid of Knight to seal a special result for South Africa.

"Gutted. Brilliant game of cricket. We did well to take it close. They bowled straight lines and made it tough for us. This loss doesn't define us as a group. There is a huge amount of talent. We are starting to build something nicely. Sometimes fine margins happen and we lose the game. We are clear on how we want to go with T20 cricket," England captain Heather Knight said.

Scoreboard:

South Africa Innings:

Laura Wolvaardt c Dean b Ecclestone 53

Tazmin Brits c Sciver-Brunt b Bell 68

Marizanne Kapp not out 27

Chloe Tryon c Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone 3

Nadine de Klerk b Ecclestone 0

Sune Luus not out 3

Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-5) 10

Total: (For Four Wickets in 20 overs) 164

Bowling: Katherine Sciver-Brunt 4-0-33-0, Lauren Bell 3-0-21-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-22-3, Charlie Dean 3-0-25-0, Nat Sciver Brunt 3-0-25-0, Sarah Glenn 3-0-34-0.

England Innings:

Danni Wyatt c Brits b Khaka 34

Sophia Dunkley c Brits b Ismail 28

Alice Capsey c Brits b Ismail 0

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Brits b de Klerk 40

Heather Knight b Ismail 31

Amy Jones c Bosch b Khaka 2

Sophie Ecclestone c Bosch b Khaka 1

Katherine Sciver-Brunt lbw Khaka 0

Sarah Glenn not out 8

Charlie Dean not out 1

Extras: (B-6, LB-1, W-6) 13