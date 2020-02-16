News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20 WC warm-up match between India-Pak washed out

Women's T20 WC warm-up match between India-Pak washed out

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 16, 2020 15:45 IST

Women's T20 World Cup

IMAGE: India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game on February 18. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out, in Brisbane, on Sunday, without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.

 

Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting February 21.

India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game on February 18.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 21 with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champions and four-time winners Australia women in Sydney.

Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in their first official warm-up game.

Australia's preparations were also hampered as they were unable to play their warm-up match against the West Indies here on Saturday due to a wet outfield.

Bangladesh's match against World Cup debutants Thailand here was also called off. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Sundar dost': Kohli goofs around with Shaw, Shami

'Sundar dost': Kohli goofs around with Shaw, Shami

Mayank ready for Test after testing time

Mayank ready for Test after testing time

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
    