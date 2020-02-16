'Naya post, sundar dost': Kohli goofs around with Shaw, Shami

Source:

February 16, 2020 14:56 IST

As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI came to an end on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli posted a photo with Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami.

The skipper posted the picture on Twitter and came up with a quirky caption: "Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful friend)". All three are giving goofy expressions in the photo which will surely bring a smile on the faces of their fans.

In the practice game, Kohli did not come out to bat in either innings and gave chances to all other members of the squad.

Shaw managed to score 39 runs in the match after being bowled out for a duck in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Shami took three wickets in his ten overs.