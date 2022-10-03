Women's T20 WC: India to face Pakistan on Feb 12

IMAGE: India have been drawn in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, England, West Indies and Ireland. Photograph: PTI

The ICC have announced the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year with Bangladesh and Ireland filling the last two spots after the qualifiers in the 10-team tournament.

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin on 10 February 2023 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches in the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town.

Indian women's team will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. Last edition's finalists India have been drawn in Group 2 alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, England, West Indies, and Ireland.

The final will be held on 26th February 2023 with a reserve day available on the 27th in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date.

Five-time title winners and defending champions Australia are grouped alongside their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand and hosts South Africa in Group 1 for the Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.

Group 1 also has Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who recently won the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 final by beating Ireland, the other qualified team who are in Group 2.

Ireland join England, India, West Indies and Pakistan in Group 2.

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

In the group games, which run until 21 February, each team will take on the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage play the semi-finals.