Women's Asia Cup: Shafali shines as India trounce Bangladesh

IMAGE: Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana hammered 47 off 38 balls. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India defeated Bangladesh by 59 runs in a Women's Asia Cup match in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbeaten 35 as India managed a par 159 or 5.

Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates with Richa Ghosh. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

The Indian bowlers then defended the target easily, restricting the hosts to 100 for 7.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

For India, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.