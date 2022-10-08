Will Roger Binny replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President?

IMAGE: Former India all-rounder and member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny’s name figures on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls for the October 18 elections and Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Photograph: ANI

Former India all-rounder and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to be the next President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, replacing Sourav Ganguly.

Binny, the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, previously served as a member of the BCCI’s selection committee. He is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly while Jay Shah is expected to continue as BCCI secretary.

The former India pacer’s name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (on the BCCI’s website) for the October 18 elections and Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

This has led to speculation that Binny could be the next BCCI chief.

According to sources, Ganguly is likely to be India's representative for the International Cricket Council chairman's post.

Nominations can be filled on October 11 and 12; scrutiny of the same will be on October 13.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14. The elections will be held in Mumbai October 18.