Woman accuses Pakistan captain Azam of physical abuse

Source:

Edited By:

November 29, 2020 19:43 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

In an explosive press conference on Sunday, a woman accused Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of 'physical abuse' for nearly 10 years.

The woman, claiming to be Babar's school-mate, said that the player had been exploiting her for almost ten years.



She also claimed that Babar had promised marriage to her in 2010, but later did not live up to his word as he became a famous cricketer.



In a video shared by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq, the woman can be seen calling for justice. The lady also claimed that she went on to support Babar financially when he had not made it big as a cricketer.



She also claimed that Babar physically abused her and threatened her if she went to the police.



"He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me," the woman can be heard saying in the video shared by Sadiq.



Babar is currently with the Pakistan squad in New Zealand as the side prepares to take on the Kiwis in three T20Is and two Tests. Earlier this week, seven members of the Pakistan squad tested positive for COVID-19.