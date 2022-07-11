IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been struggling for form lately. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at out-of-form India players, while criticising the selectors for resting them.

For the ODI series against the West Indies starting on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are among the senior players who have been rested for the series.

'There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation,' Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, said.

'Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji, all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback. The yardsticks seem to have changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form,' Prasad pointed out.

'This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India's greatest match-winners Anil Kumble sat out on so many occasions, need actions for the larger good,' Prasad's thread pf cryptic tweets read.

Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are struggling for form.

Kohli had scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston and scored only 1 and 11 runs in two innings in the two T20Is.

Kohli has scored 142 runs with two fifties in six ODI innings and 81 runs across 4 T20I innings with one fifty.

Rohit totalled 66 runs in three innings in the T20I series against England. He has scored 182 runs in 9 T20I innings and 78 runs in three ODI innings this year, with only one half-century across formats.

Team India will play a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series against the West Indies.