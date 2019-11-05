Wish Virat Kohli a happy birthday!

Last updated on: November 05, 2019 09:19 IST

Even as he enjoys some rare off time, social media was all abuzz on Tuesday as Virat Kohli turned 31.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India was the first wish the batting superstar.

“As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine.”

Ravindra Jadeja wished Team India skipper with a unique wish: “May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli#HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

VVS Laxman wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

Mohammed Kaif tweeted, “In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli#HappyBirthdayViratKohli.”

